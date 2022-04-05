IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $19.00. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 785 shares trading hands.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $285,459.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,292. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

