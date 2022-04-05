JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $13.80 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,207 shares of company stock valued at $474,279 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

