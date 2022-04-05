James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

JHX opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.