Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $233,309.70 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BATS JAMF traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. 326,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 3.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.