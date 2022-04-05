Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,922,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $211.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.15 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

