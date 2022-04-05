Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

