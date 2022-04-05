Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

