Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in First American Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in First American Financial by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.