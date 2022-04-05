Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,580 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLX stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

