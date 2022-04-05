Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,993 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

