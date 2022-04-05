Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

