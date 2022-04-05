Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,450,027 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450,027 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

