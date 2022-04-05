Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “
NASDAQ JANX opened at $15.65 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
