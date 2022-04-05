Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Funko, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Funko in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $895.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

