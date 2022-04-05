Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

