JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $29.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 25,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.34.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.