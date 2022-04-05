JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.38. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after acquiring an additional 201,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

