Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 165,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 152,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.