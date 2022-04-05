John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:HPF opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

