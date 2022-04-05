Jonathan Grimm Sells 1,918 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,379.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 5,732,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. Toast, Inc has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

