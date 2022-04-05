JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €43.53 ($47.84) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

