JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.42 ($8.15).

Shares of Schaeffler stock remained flat at $€5.72 ($6.28) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 784,316 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.77.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

