JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Neutral

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKQNY stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.

About Bank of Queensland (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

