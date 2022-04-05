JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Neutral

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKQNY stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.
