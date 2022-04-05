JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.04. 527,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

