JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is CNB Bank’s 8th Largest Position

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

