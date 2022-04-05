JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

