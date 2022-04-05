Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,840 ($63.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 3,023 ($39.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,926.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,198.65.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

