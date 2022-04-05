Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $7.45

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $7.45 or 0.00015987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $102.58 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

