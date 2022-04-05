Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 155,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

