Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,151,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.