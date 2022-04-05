Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

