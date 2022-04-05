Kattana (KTN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kattana (KTN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006692 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $77,136.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kattana has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.05 or 0.07376587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,364.67 or 1.00099256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054316 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

