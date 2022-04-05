Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00205095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00036497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00407553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

