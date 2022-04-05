Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $8.17 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.