KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

KBR opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 600.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

