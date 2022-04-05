Keel Point LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

