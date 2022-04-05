Keel Point LLC Has $276,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 197,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

