Keel Point LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $414.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.40 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

