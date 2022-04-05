Keel Point LLC Sells 764 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.