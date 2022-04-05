Keel Point LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.