Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,827 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,185. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

