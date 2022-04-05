Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,448 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.47. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

