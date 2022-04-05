Keene & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 13,388 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

