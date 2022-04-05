Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 1,292,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

