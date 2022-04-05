Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Corning makes up approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 3,946,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

