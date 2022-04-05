Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $3.35 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Kroger accounts for approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 5,675,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

