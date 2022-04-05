Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

