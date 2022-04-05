Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,590 Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

