Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,590 Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. Argo Blockchain plc has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.