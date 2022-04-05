Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 415.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000.

Shares of KBWY opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

