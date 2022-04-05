Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $208,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.
Shares of KRBN opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $56.07.
